BRIEF-Vedanta proposes to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor

Jan 7 Vedanta Resources Plc :

* Proposes to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of Vedanta for year ending March 31, 2017

* Current auditor, Deloitte LLP, will undertake audit for year ending March 31, 2016 having been reappointed at 2015 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

