版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 8日 星期五 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ferrovial chosen to build section of High-Speed Railway California for $347 mln

Jan 7 Ferrovial SA :

* Says is selected, through subsidiary Ferrovial Agroman, as "Apparent Best Value Proposer" by California High-Speed Rail Authority to design and build a section of High-Speed Railway California in the Central Valley for $347 million

Source text: bit.ly/22N7Z3K

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐