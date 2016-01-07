BRIEF-Ferrovial chosen to build section of High-Speed Railway California for $347 mln

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Ferrovial SA :
* Says is selected, through subsidiary Ferrovial Agroman, as "Apparent Best Value Proposer" by California High-Speed Rail Authority to design and build a section of High-Speed Railway California in the Central Valley for $347 million
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016