BRIEF-Roche presents updated results for investigational cancer immunotherapy

Jan 8 Roche Holding
* Says presents updated results for investigational cancer
immunotherapy atezolizumab in advanced bladder cancer
* Median overall survival in this heavily pre-treated
population was 11.4 months [95% CI: 9.0, NE] in people with
higher levels of PD-L1 expression, and 7.9 months [95% CI: 6.6,
9.3] in the overall study population
* Says planning to submit these data imminently to Global
health authorities and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) under Breakthrough Therapy designation
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)