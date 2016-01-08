版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 8日 星期五 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Roche presents updated results for investigational cancer immunotherapy

Jan 8 Roche Holding

* Says presents updated results for investigational cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab in advanced bladder cancer

* Median overall survival in this heavily pre-treated population was 11.4 months [95% CI: 9.0, NE] in people with higher levels of PD-L1 expression, and 7.9 months [95% CI: 6.6, 9.3] in the overall study population

* Says planning to submit these data imminently to Global health authorities and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Breakthrough Therapy designation Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

