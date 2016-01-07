BRIEF-Ambu renews three-year contract with American company

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Ambu A/S :
* Renews three-year contract with American company
* Agreement means Ambu is sole supplier to Health Trust of products covered by the contract
* New contract is effective as of Feb. 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Z7ZCuX
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: