公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-Ambu renews three-year contract with American company

Jan 7 Ambu A/S :

* Renews three-year contract with American company

* Agreement means Ambu is sole supplier to Health Trust of products covered by the contract

* New contract is effective as of Feb. 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1Z7ZCuX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

