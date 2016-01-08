BRIEF-Goodtech Projects & Services wins contract with GE Power

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer
Jan 8 Goodtech ASA :
* Goodtech Projects & Services wins contract with GE Power
Project starts immediately and will be completed in autumn 2017
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares