2016年 1月 8日

BRIEF-Goodtech Projects & Services wins contract with GE Power

Jan 8 Goodtech ASA :

* Goodtech Projects & Services wins contract with GE Power

* Project starts immediately and will be completed in autumn 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

