BRIEF-Acron to build 5-star hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

Jan 11 Acron GmbH :

* Acron to build five-star Solís Hotel Two Porsche Drive in Atlanta, Georgia, at the new Porsche Cars North America campus

* Total investment in turnkey hotel, including development costs, amounts to estimated $52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

