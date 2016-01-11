BRIEF-Acron to build 5-star hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

RPT-Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
Jan 11 Acron GmbH :
* Acron to build five-star Solís Hotel Two Porsche Drive in Atlanta, Georgia, at the new Porsche Cars North America campus
* Total investment in turnkey hotel, including development costs, amounts to estimated $52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit