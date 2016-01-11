版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics announces positive data on dipraglurant in Parkinson's treatment

Jan 11 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex dipraglurant shows highly statistically significant anti-dyskinetic effects following additional analysis of data from the PD-lid phase II proof of concept

* Additional analysis underlines potential significant therapeutic benefit of dipraglurant to patients with Parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

