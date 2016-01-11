BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Incyte announce lung cancer clinical trial collaboration

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 AstraZeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca and Incyte announce new lung cancer clinical trial collaboration
* New collaboration to evaluate efficacy and safety of Incyte's Janus-associated Kinase (JAK) 1 inhibitor
* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca and Incyte will collaborate on a Phase I/II study, to be conducted by Incyt
* Results from study will be used to determine whether further clinical development of this combination is warranted
* Will be assessed as a 2nd line treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC, who have been treated with a 1st gen EGFR TKI and subsequently developed T790M resistance mutation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems