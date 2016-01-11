BRIEF-Shire says to buy Baxalta in deal worth about $32 bln

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Shire Plc
* Reg-Shire plc: Shire to combine with Baxalta
* Baxalta shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and 0.1482 Shire ADS per Baxalta share
* Efficient structure expected to yield annual operating cost synergies of over $500 million
* Accretion to non-GAAP diluted EPS anticipated in 2017, first full calendar year of ownership
* Says based on Shire's closing ADS price on 8 Jan., 2016, this implies a total current value of $45.57 per Baxalta share, representing an aggregate consideration of approximately $32 billion
* Says parties expect transaction to close mid-2016
* Says Shire has secured an $18 billion fully underwritten bank facility to finance combination
* New bank facility has a one year life, with a one-year extension available at Shire's option.
* Deal has been approved by boards of directors of both Shire and Baxalta
* Concluded that merger with proposed cash consideration of $18 per baxalta share will maintain tax-free status of Baxalta spinoff from Baxter
* Targeting a net debt to ebitda range of between 2.0x and 3.0x 12-18 months post-closing
* Says combination creates leading global biotechnology company projected to deliver double-digit top-line growth with over $20 billion in annual revenues by 2020
* Says robust portfolio includes over 30 recent and planned product launches with $5 billion sales potential by 2020
* Says intends to refinance bank facility through capital market debt issuances in due course
* Deal will provide Baxalta shareholders with approximately 34 pct ownership in combined company
* Evercore, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Deutsche Bank are acting as financial advisors to Shire
* Goldman Sachs and Citi are acting as financial advisors to Baxalta.
* Ropes & Gray, Cravath, Swaine, & Moore and Slaughter and May are acting as legal advisors to Shire
* Kirkland & Ellis is acting as transaction counsel and Jones Day is acting as regulatory counsel to Baxalta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems