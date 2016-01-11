版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch signs agreement with Alivecor

Jan 11 Lifewatch AG :

* Signs agreement with Alivecor, Inc.

* Signs agreement with Alivecor Inc. to utilize Alivecor Mobile ECG technology in its cardiac monitoring business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐