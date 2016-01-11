版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Actelion to core earnings growth that crosses the 20 pct mark

Jan 11 Actelion Ltd

* Will confirm at investor presentations strong operating performance expected to help core earnings growth in 2015 to cross the 20 percent mark at constant exchange rates and excluding prior-year U.S. rebate reversals Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

