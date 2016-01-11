UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Jan 11 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Invests $650 million to strenghten its growth in North America
* Two new plants are under construction in Mexico
* Plant in Leon will begin production in mid-2016 to deliver fuel systems to General Motors and Daimler
* San Luis Potosi will deliver from mid-2017 body parts to General Motors and Daimler Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Strongbow bought rights to South Crofty in Cornwall in 2016
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.