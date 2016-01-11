BRIEF-Xchanging continues to recommend that shareholders accept offer from CSC

Jan 11 Xchanging Plc

* Update to its shareholders on recommended cash offer from Computer Sciences Corporation ("CSC") and ongoing discussions with Ebix, Inc

* Xchanging board is currently unable to express any confidence in likelihood of a superior cash offer from Ebix

* Continues to recommend that Xchanging shareholders accept offer from CSC for reasons set out in CSC's offer document, including significant premium it implies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: