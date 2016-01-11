版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 01:00 BJT

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding completes acquisition of stake in ELAXY 

Jan 11 Crealogix Holding AG :

* Acquires stake in ELAXY: transaction with Fiducia & GAD completed successfully Source text - bit.ly/1VZZA8p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

