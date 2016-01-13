版本:
BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate acquires residential property in canton Bern

Jan 13 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Acquires additional residential property in the canton Bern

* Two newly created residential apartment buildings at the Solothurnerstrasse 77 and 79 are located on the outskirts of Jegenstorf

* Investment for the purchase of the property is about 9.82 million Swiss francs ($9.8 million)

* Transfer of ownership is planned for Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

