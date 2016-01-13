BRIEF-Roche says troponin T test offers one-hour diagnosis of heart attack

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
Jan 13 Roche Holding AG
* Says one-hour diagnosis of heart attack possible with its troponin T test
* "Results from the TRAPID-AMI clinical study have been published online by the Annals of Emergency Medicine, confirming a novel approach for a more rapid diagnosis of heart attack in patients with acute chest pain." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.