2016年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Roche says troponin T test offers one-hour diagnosis of heart attack

Jan 13 Roche Holding AG

* Says one-hour diagnosis of heart attack possible with its troponin T test

* "Results from the TRAPID-AMI clinical study have been published online by the Annals of Emergency Medicine, confirming a novel approach for a more rapid diagnosis of heart attack in patients with acute chest pain." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

