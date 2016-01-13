版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 14:41 BJT

BRIEF-Diaxonhit and CareDx successfully transfer AlloMap test to Europe

Jan 13 Diaxonhit SA :

* Diaxonhit and CareDx announce the successful transfer of AlloMap test to Europe

* Validation is transferred to the central immunology laboratory of the University Hospital in Strasbourg, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐