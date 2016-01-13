版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Inficon sees FY 2015 operating income at around $39 mln

Jan 13 Inficon Holding AG :

* Expects according to preliminary and not yet audited figures for full year 2015 sales in range of $278-280 million and an operating income of around $39 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

