BRIEF-BB Biotech FY after-tax profit down at CHF 653 mln

Jan 13 BB Biotech AG :

* Made a profit of 511 million Swiss francs ($507.30 million) in last quarter of 2015 (loss of 575 million Swiss francs in the third quarter)

* Earns after-tax profits of 653 million Swiss francs in fiscal 2015 (profit of 1,470 million Swiss francs in the previous year)