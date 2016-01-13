BRIEF-Gilead and Galapagos global partnership cleared by U.S. Federal Trade Commission

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard
Jan 13 Gilead Sciences Inc and Galapagos NV :
* Said Galapagos and Gilead have been cleared by U.S. Federal trade Commission to close global partnership on filgotinib
* Deal is expected to close by end of month
* Upon closing, Galapagos will receive an upfront license fee of $300 million
* Upon closing Gilead will make a $425 million equity investment in Galapagos by subscribing for shares at a price of 58 euros ($62.85) per share
* After issuance of shares, Gilead will own approximately 15 percent of outstanding share capital of Galapagos
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.