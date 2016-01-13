BRIEF-Fenner says to restructure N.American conveyor belt unit

Jan 13 Fenner Plc
* Restructuring of ECS Americas and AGM update
* Refocusing and rationalisation of its conveyor belt
manufacturing facilities in north america in response to
significantly changed dynamics in us coal industry
* Envisaged that these measures will result in a reduction
of over 20 per cent of ECS americas' headcount which, at Dec. 31
2015, stood at just over 800
* Significant additional savings in support functions,
overheads and administration, measures to address
underperforming non-belt manufacturing activities
* Majority of retrenchments are expected to be completed by
end of january 2016
* Savings will offset impact of further recent volume
declines seen in business
* Sees in FY17, financial returns of ECS Americas will
start to return towards historic levels, despite revenues being
less than one-half of those achieved at peak
* AEP outlook remains in line with previous expectations
* Outlook for majority of group remains in line with
previous expectations
* Change of focus within coal sector towards those customers
who are able to withstand challenges presented in their markets
* Closure of majority of belt manufacturing facility at
Port Clinton, Ohio (one of two such facilities operated by ECS
in North America)
* Annual cost savings arising from restructuring are
expected to amount to 10 mln stg, commencing in second half of
this financial year
* Envisages that group is likely to achieve an outcome for
current financial year which is below its previous expectations
