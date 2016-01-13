版本:
BRIEF-Intu Properties offers Equity One Inc common stock in U.S.

Jan 13 Intu Properties Plc

* Commenced a public offering in United States whereby it will sell 11.4 million shares of common stock of Equity One Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

