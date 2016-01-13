版本:
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich reports 26.3 mln passengers in FY 2015

Jan 13 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* Reports 26.3 million passengers in FY 2015, up 3.2 pct

* Reports 1.9 million passengers in December, up 1.4 pct Source text - bit.ly/1Or2AFO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

