版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 14日 星期四 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Bell FY 2015 rises 8.5 pct to CHF 2.8 bln

Jan 14 Bell AG :

* Upped its sales revenue by 8.5 percent to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.78 billion) in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1PZiEBt Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

