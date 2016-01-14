BRIEF-Partners Group gross client demand of over EUR 8 bln in 2015

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Jan 14 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Reports gross client demand of over 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) and new investments of close to $10 billion in 2015
* Sees for FY 2016 higher projected gross client demand of 7 billion-9 billion euros (2015: 6 billion-8 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.