版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 14日 星期四 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Pöyry awarded deal in Switzerland

Jan 14 Poyry Oyj :

* Awarded engineering and site supervision services assignment for a wastewater treatment plant extension in Switzerland

* Value of order is not disclosed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

