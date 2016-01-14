版本:
BRIEF-BKW unit Arnold AG wins major contract

Jan 14 BKW AG :

* BKW subsidiary Arnold AG wins major contract

* Total order value is 25 million Swiss francs ($25 million)

* Works to be realised between 2016 and 2019 Source text - bit.ly/1PZCrk4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

