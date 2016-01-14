BRIEF-BKW unit Arnold AG wins major contract

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Jan 14 BKW AG :
* BKW subsidiary Arnold AG wins major contract
* Total order value is 25 million Swiss francs ($25 million)
* Works to be realised between 2016 and 2019
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.