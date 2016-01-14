版本:
BRIEF-Hypothekarbank Lenzburg reports FY net profit of CHF 21.3 mln

Jan 14 Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG :

* Maintains dividend of 110 Swiss francs ($109.15) per share

* FY net profit of 21.3 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1Q8snHI Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0078 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

