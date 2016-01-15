BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY 2015 sales in CHF up 6.7 pct at CHF 2.09 bln 

Jan 15 Autoneum Holding AG :

* FY net sales in Swiss francs rose by 6.7 pct from 1,954.7 million Swiss francs to 2,085.9 million Swiss francs ($2.08 billion)

* FY operating margin before one-time expenses associated with the payment of 31.5 million francs to the German Federal Cartel Office will exceed that of the previous year ($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs)