BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY 2015 sales in CHF up 6.7 pct at CHF 2.09 bln 

Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
Jan 15 Autoneum Holding AG :
* FY net sales in Swiss francs rose by 6.7 pct from 1,954.7 million Swiss francs to 2,085.9 million Swiss francs ($2.08 billion)
* FY operating margin before one-time expenses associated with the payment of 31.5 million francs to the German Federal Cartel Office will exceed that of the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1J6d3d2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.