BRIEF-Germany's Merck says wins UK court ruling in dispute over name

Jan 15 Merck Kgaa

* Wins favorable ruling in English court in litigation with U.S.-based Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD) regarding the use of the term "Merck"

* English High Court states MSD breached an agreement with the company by using "Merck" alone in the uk either as a trade mark or a name Source text: here Further company coverage:

