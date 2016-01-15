版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 16日 星期六 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-Exel Industries acquires 100% of ET Works LLC

Jan 15 Exel Industries SA :

* Has acquired 100 pct of ET Works LLC, known as Equipment Technologies, and makers of the Apache sprayers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

