BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine appoints Yuval Shaked as new CEO

Jan 15 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Announces Yuval Shaked as new CEO

* Change effective March 2

* He will replace Erez Alroy and Yariv Alroy, the acting Co-CEOs, who stepped down on Jan. 15, to pursue other businesses, and stay committed as shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

