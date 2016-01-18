BRIEF-Casino sees no impact of S&P move on Rallye debt covenants

Jan 18 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard
d'Estaing tells analysts following S&P decision to place
Casino's debt on creditwatch neative:
* Says Rallye bank debt covenants do not depend on Casino
share price or rating.
* Says S&P decision to place Casino's debt on creditwatch
negative has no impact on Rallye's bank debt covenants
* Says there are no covenants on Rallye bonds
* Says Casino is confident in Brazil's GPA unit ability to
deliver a good performance in 2016
* Says priority for 2016 is to maintain a positive free cash
flow in all Casino's Brazilian activities
