BRIEF-Casino sees no impact of S&P move on Rallye debt covenants

Jan 18 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts following S&P decision to place Casino's debt on creditwatch neative:

* Says Rallye bank debt covenants do not depend on Casino share price or rating.

* Says S&P decision to place Casino's debt on creditwatch negative has no impact on Rallye's bank debt covenants

* Says there are no covenants on Rallye bonds

* Says Casino is confident in Brazil's GPA unit ability to deliver a good performance in 2016

* Says priority for 2016 is to maintain a positive free cash flow in all Casino's Brazilian activities