中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 18日 星期一 16:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tamedia buys 25 pct stake in mobile flea market Tradono 

Jan 18 Tamedia AG :

* Has acquired a 25 percent minority interest in the mobile flea market Tradono of Denmark  Source text - bit.ly/209bRd2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

