BRIEF-Komax Holding FY prelim sales up 1.5 pct at CHF 370 mln

UPDATE 2-BOJ's Kuroda says closely watching Trump's policy moves
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)
Jan 19 Komax Holding AG :
* Preliminary FY order intake increased by 20.4 pct to 442.8 million Swiss francs ($439.6 million) (2014: 367.7 million francs)
* Preliminary FY sales grew by around 1.5 pct to around 370 million francs (2014: 363.3 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1V3SGhB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 Zurich Insurance said on Thursday it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The New York Stock Exchange has waived the first partial year of annual listing fees for companies that transfer their stock to the Big Board from another exchange, a move that could help it poach more companies from rival Nasdaq.