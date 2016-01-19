版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding FY prelim sales up 1.5 pct at CHF 370 mln

Jan 19 Komax Holding AG :

* Preliminary FY order intake increased by 20.4 pct to 442.8 million Swiss francs ($439.6 million) (2014: 367.7 million francs)

* Preliminary FY sales grew by around 1.5 pct to around 370 million francs (2014: 363.3 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/1V3SGhB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

