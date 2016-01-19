版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Zur Rose aims to strengthen equity base by around CHF 30 mln

Jan 19 Zur Rose AG :

* To finance growth initiatives, the company aims to strengthen its equity base by around 30 million Swiss francs ($29.78 million)

* Continues to consider future IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

