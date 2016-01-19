版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-Galapagos advances CF clinical development

Jan 19 Galapagos NV :

* Announces initiation of phase 1 study with corrector GLPG2222, earning Galapagos a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie Inc 

* Says is conducting randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study over a range of doses of GLPG2222 in Belgium and expects topline results in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐