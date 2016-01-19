BRIEF-Galapagos advances CF clinical development

Union Pacific CEO- "we are opposed to" major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
Jan 19 Galapagos NV :
* Announces initiation of phase 1 study with corrector GLPG2222, earning Galapagos a $10 million milestone payment from AbbVie Inc
* Says is conducting randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study over a range of doses of GLPG2222 in Belgium and expects topline results in Q2
* It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.