BRIEF-Lifewatch receives FDA clearance for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry 1-Lead Patch

UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Jan 18 Lifewatch AG :
* FDA clearance for its Mobile Cardiac Telemetry 1-Lead Patch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.