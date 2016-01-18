版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 18日 星期一 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch receives FDA clearance for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry 1-Lead Patch

Jan 18 Lifewatch AG :

* FDA clearance for its Mobile Cardiac Telemetry 1-Lead Patch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

