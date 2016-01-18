版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 18日 星期一 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals signs distribution and supply agreement

Jan 18 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Signs distribution and supply agreement for Raxone with Ewopharma covering Eastern Europe and the Baltics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

