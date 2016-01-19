BRIEF-Biotie Therapies and Acorda Therapeutics enter into combination agreement

Union Pacific CEO- "we are opposed to" major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
Jan 19 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Says Acorda Therapeutics and Biotie Therapies have entered into combination agreement
* Acorda will make public tender offer in Finland and in United States to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares, American Depositary Shares (" ADSs "), stock options, share units and warrants in Biotie that are not owned by Biotie or any of its subsidiaries
* Price offered for each share validly tendered into tender offer will be 0.2946 euro in cash
* Tender offer will be financed through cash on Acorda's balance sheet and gross proceeds of a private placement to a banking institution of about $75 million of Acorda's common stock Source text for Eikon:
* It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.