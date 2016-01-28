BRIEF-Roche CEO says sees similar level of merger activity

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Roche CEO Severin Schwan
* Says nine compounds for cancer immunotherapy in clinical development
* Says expects to launch up to 8 new medicines over the next three years
* Says sees similar level of mergers and acquisitions activity, does not see 'any fundamental change as we go forward' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected