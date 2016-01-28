版本:
中国
2016年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Roche CEO says sees similar level of merger activity

Jan 28 Roche CEO Severin Schwan

* Says nine compounds for cancer immunotherapy in clinical development

* Says expects to launch up to 8 new medicines over the next three years

* Says sees similar level of mergers and acquisitions activity, does not see 'any fundamental change as we go forward' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

