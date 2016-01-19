版本:
BRIEF-Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc announce JV deal

Jan 19 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA :

* And Corning Incorporated announce creation of new Joint Venture

* JV is to produce lightweight glazing for the automotive market Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

