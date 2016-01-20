BRIEF-Reig Jofre in alliance with Church & Dwight for exclusive marketing of Sterimar in Spain

Jan 20 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Says signs partnership agreement with Church & Dwight Co Inc for exclusive marketing of sea water nasal spray Sterimar in Spain

* Expects Sterimar sales in FY 2016 at about 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million)

($1 = 0.9126 euros)