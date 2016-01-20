BRIEF-Looser holding FY net revenue down at CHF 436.4 mln

Jan 20 Looser Holding AG :

* FY net revenues of 436.4 million Swiss francs ($436.3 million) (prior year: 487.4 million francs)

* Sale of single group resulted in a significant gain and operating result (EBITDA) as well as operating margin for 2015 are expected to significantly exceed prior year figures

* Excluding this gain on divestment, 2015 EBITDA and EBITDA margin reported will be lower than in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0002 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)