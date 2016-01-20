版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 20日 星期三 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Dignitana receives new order in USA

Jan 20 Dignitana AB :

* Receives new order in USA for scalp cooling system DigniCap Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

