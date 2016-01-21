版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron Holding to propose Hans-Michael Hauser to the board

Jan 21 Mikron Holding AG :

* Board of directors is proposing to annual general meeting of April 12, 2016 that Hans-Michael Hauser be elected to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐