BRIEF-Roche says U.S. FDA grants venetoclax a breakthrough therapy designation

Jan 20 Roche Holding AG

* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to venetoclax in combination with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) for the treatment of people with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

* Venetoclax is an investigational medicine being developed in partnership with AbbVie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

