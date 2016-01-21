版本:
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster FY 2015 revenue CHF 941.4 mln, down 7.5 pct

Jan 21 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Revenue of 941.4 million Swiss francs ($937.46 million) for the financial year 2015, down 7.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1QfQ7Ym Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

