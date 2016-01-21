版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica FY 2015 sales up 11.0 pct to CHF 3.79 bln

Jan 21 Galenica AG :

* FY 2015 consolidated net sales up by 11.0 pct to 3,791.6 million Swiss francs ($3.78 billion)

* Preparatory work for the transformation of Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent companies is proceeding as planned Source text: bit.ly/1UdeTJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0038 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

