BRIEF-Galenica FY 2015 sales up 11.0 pct to CHF 3.79 bln

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Galenica AG :
* FY 2015 consolidated net sales up by 11.0 pct to 3,791.6 million Swiss francs ($3.78 billion)
* Preparatory work for the transformation of Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent companies is proceeding as planned Source text: bit.ly/1UdeTJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0038 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected