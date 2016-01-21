BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank prelim FY 2015 profit up 17 pct at CHF 84 mln

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
Jan 21 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Increased its annual profit by 17 pct in 2015. It expects a net profit of 84 million Swiss francs
* FY 2015 operating income reached 323 million Swiss francs ($321.87 million), and operating expenses amounted to 234 million francs
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected